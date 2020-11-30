Shawn Mendes on how GF Camila Cabello's 'confident' reaction to media scrutiny over her body changed his life

In a recent interview, Shawn Mendes was all praises for his ladylove Camila Cabello because of her "so strong, so clear and confident" response to media scrutiny over her body.

Shawn Mendes, who recently released his Netflix documentary - Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, and is also gearing up for the release of his album Wonder on December 4, spoke candidly in an interview with British GQ about his 'good boy' image. The 22-year-old singer confessed that he held himself accountable, so hard over the years, to the image of not doing anything wrong or even saying anything wrong.

Mendes acknowledged that his 'clean' image may not be what got him here but it's a part of where he is. The Lost in Japan singer admitted that he knew he didn't have to be perfect with his loved ones telling him that he's not his body, voice, songs and instead, Shawn is himself and the people who love him because of himself. However, Mendes' conscience told him otherwise. Shawn recalled how some days, he would have three hours of sleep because he'd get up two hours early just to be able to work out. This was done to quiet down the singer's nagging neurosis which would tell him that he would lose fans if he didn't work out.

Meditation and journaling helped Mendes significantly while his sign off after each diary entry was the message: "Love you, man, got your back." Shawn also disclosed how girlfriend Camila Cabello's reaction to media scrutiny over her body influenced him as well.

Noting how Cabello faced 10 times more judgement over her body than he has, Mendes shared with British GQ, "So strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people's and it really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life." Moreover, Shawn realised that taking that few extra hours of sleep is sometimes a better choice instead of waking up to pump iron.

We adore Shawn and Camila's relationship and how positive of an influence they are in each other's lives!

