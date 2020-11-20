Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber's Monster Out: Singers reflect on their battles in brand new song as fans go gaga

The track 'Monster' sees the two artists, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber, reflecting on their inner battles as they rose to fame fairly as young popstars.

Fans of popstars Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber have just witnessed something great! The two Canadian singers, who probably featured last on any collaboration list, have finally made it happen and fans are going gaga. Shawn and Justin have come together for 'Monster' and the duo have belted out a track that is quite enjoyable. Given their history, since Shawn once dated Justin's wife Hailey Bieber, many doubted if they would ever collaborate.

However, the singers definitely have no bad blood after they announced their collaboration earlier this year. The track 'Monster' sees the two artists reflecting on their inner battles as they rose to fame fairly as young popstars. It talks about them 'falling off' the pedestal and asking if they would be the monster then.

Justin also talks about his entry into the world of music as a teenager. The lyrics go, "I was 15 when the world put me on a pedestal/I had big dreams of doing shows and making memories/ Made some bad moves trying to act cool upset by their jealousy/ Lifting me up, lifting me up, yeah and tearing me down, tearing me down, down, down,/ Take responsibility for everything I’ve done, holding it against me like you’re the holy one."

Shawn and Justin can be seen belting out this track on a roof which signifies the pedestal in their song. The artistes are clad in simple white and beige T-shirts as they sing into the camera within a moody dark setting.

Check out Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber's brand new song Monster below:

Let us know what you think of it in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

