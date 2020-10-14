Shawn Mendes’ Netflix documentary In Wonder to be a portrait of singer‘s life and his journey

Shawn Mendes recently teamed up with Netflix to reveal his new documentary In Wonder which will be “a portrait of Mendes‘ life, chronicling the past few years of his rise and journey.”

Senorita singer Shawn Mendes has an exciting new project! The Lost in Japan singer-songwriter and longtime manager Andrew Gertler are teaming up with Netflix for a special documentary called In Wonder, set to launch globally on the streaming service on November 23.

The debut feature-length documentary, a TIFF special event selection, was directed by acclaimed director Grant Singer and promises to be “a portrait of Mendes‘ life, chronicling the past few years of his rise and journey,” according to Netflix This announcement came at the same time as the release of Wonder, the title track off of his forthcoming album.

In partnership with his Shawn Mendes Foundation (SMF), Shawn also recently announced an official new annual TIFF award at the festival, given to an emerging or young filmmaker for excellence in creating a film that focuses on world issues important to the youth of today.

In case you missed it, this week, the Stitches singer recently also hinted at a new collaboration with Justin Bieber in the works. While being interviewed on the Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp radio show, Shawn was asked if he had turned down a collaboration with the 26-year-old Holy singer. “Is this you trying to get me to confirm that I have a collaboration with Justin Bieber?” Shawn said. “If I turned one down, that would be insane, considering he’s been one of my favourite artists since I was like nine years old.”

“I cannot confirm or deny,” Shawn added with a smile. “In the last six months, we’ve definitely become a lot closer… It’s really cool to have him as a mentor in a lot of ways, just to kind of talk through stuff with, because there are not many people who do this type of stuff.”

ALSO READ: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprise the hospitalised patients with virtual visit and music performance

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×