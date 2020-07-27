Shawn Mendes’ new tattoo is dedicated to THIS special person; Find out who

Singer Shawn Mendes just got a new tattoo dedicated to his 16-year-old sister Aaliyah. Scroll down to see what it looks like.

Shawn Mendes just added another tattoo to his already fabulous collection of ink on his body. The 21-year-old Lost in Japan singer-songwriter debuted his new ink, via tattoo artist Kane Navasard‘s Instagram, on July 26. The tattoo artist’s caption read: “A sweet dedication, on the man @shawnmendes. Bookings currently closed.” The tattoo is a simple, elegant “Aaliyah Mendes” across his chest/collarbone area, which is the name of his 16-year-old younger sister.

See it below:

Recently, the young singer’s foundation, The Shawn Mendes Foundation (SMF), was also reported to be doing something wonderful. The organization announced that through them, Shawn aims to “inspire and empower fans and today’s youth to bring positive change in the world and advocate for causes they care about” by partnering with Global Citizen Year for the Global Citizen Academy.

The academy is a “first-of-its-kind leadership experience for high school graduates from around the world to learn powerful and practical skills for a lifetime of social impact.”

The Academy will feature “a curriculum and high profile speakers focused on a range of social issues including racial justice, climate change, and human rights. SMF will be providing USD 250,000 in need-based scholarships to ensure that tuition is not a barrier to entry and students of all economic backgrounds can participate in the Academy,” reports the organisation’s website.

“Our world needs young leaders now more than ever,” Shawn said while announcing this news via the Global Citizen Academy’s YouTube. “It’s been truly inspiring to watch so many young activists use their voices. By working with Global Citizen Academy, my hope is that we can empower many more young people around the world with the resources and tools they need to make an impact,” Shawn added.

