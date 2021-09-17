Shawn Mendes OBSESSES over ‘mind blowing’ Game Of Thrones; Says show inspired him to take up THIS hobby

Shawn Mendes recently looked back at how he spent quarantine! While making an appearance on the Spout podcast, the singer opened up about his routine, paparazzi surrounding his morning walks with girlfriend Camila Cabello, who he spent lockdown with at their home in Miami.

Describing the homebound months, Shawn said: “It was nice. It really became so important to just walk around. It was nice to feel a part of a home and have that daily routine like that.” Mendes also expressed his love for coffee, which acted as fuel for his exercise. “I was getting really into the coffee mug. I was like waking up in the morning and I was like, ‘What? Which coffee mug am I today? I was getting really technical about it and it was just like everything to me. You know, it was my home. I would go to bed super excited for that moment.”

Talking about using time productively, Mendes explained that while his newest album Summer of Love kept him occupied for the better part of the summer, his Game Of Thrones obsession inspired him to take up archery. Fan-boying over the show, Shawn said: “It was the most I’ve ever enjoyed watching TV in my life. So I’m not going to sit here and talk s**t about the final show because in the grand scheme of things that show was mind-blowing.” As for the archery, he added, “I think the real reality is that I struggle to put down the guitar and figure out what to do besides my job and besides music. I’m just completely obsessed with it.”

