Shawn Mendes OPENS UP on his relationship with Camila Cabello; Says they get in ‘worst little arguments’

Singer Shawn Mendes has recently opened up on his relationship with girlfriend Camila Cabello. In an interview with Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up, Mendes has revealed getting on ‘worst little arguments’ with girlfriend Camila Cabello which never stem into anything huge. According to the Summer of Love singer, they ‘usually call each other out.’

“I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it’s just ego talking,” Mendes, 25, said, via ET Canada. Speaking of their relationship, he mentioned the two of them are ‘honest’ and ‘open’ with each other. “I think the longer the relationship goes, it’s like the easier it seems to be to fight. It’s definitely not holding hands all the time, but we’re really good with each other. It never gets bad, “ he added.

Recalling moments when Mendes had to own up being wrong about something in their relationship, he noted that despite taking all his might to admit that he is wrong, he does nonetheless. He went ahead to add that his face looks ‘tight and red’ while admitting he is wrong, but he makes sure to confess.

Recently, Mendes released his brand new single Summer of Love which he confirmed to have been an outcome of tequila and meditation! According to Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up, via ET, Shawn said that he wanted to be zen, and having tequila was helping with that. Many fans have also observed that Mendes’ new song could be about his relationship with Cabello. However, neither Mendes nor Cabello has confirmed that.

