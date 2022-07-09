Shawn Mendes postpones Wonder Tour for three weeks to take care of his mental health: I need some time to heal

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice," Shawn Mendes revealed in an emotional Instagram post to his 69.4 million followers. The 23-year-old singer, who kickstarted his Wonder The World Tour two weeks ago, with 87 arena dates scheduled until 2023 in North America and UK/EU, is taking time off to focus on his mental health.

"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and Ive hit a breaking point," Shawn Mendes confessed before concluding, "After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys."

Check out Shawn Mendes' Instagram post below about postponing his Wonder The World Tour for three weeks below:

Back in January, Shawn Mendes' Wonder The World Tour had to move the UK/EU dates to 2023, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, in April, the Señorita crooner let his vulnerable side out in a tweet where he admitted to being "overwhelmed and overstimulated." Even when Justin Bieber revealed recently that he had to cancel a few concert dates because he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Shawn Mendes had commented on his Monster collaborator's heartbreaking video: "love you so much. I admire you so much."

Just like Mendes Army, we're also sending all our love and support to Shawn Mendes!

