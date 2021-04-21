Shawn Mendes posts new shirtless photo in black and white; Shows off fit physique in the mirror selfie

Shawn Mendes recently took to Instagram stories and posted a shirtless photo of himself, scroll down to see it.

Lost In Japan singer Shawn Mendes recently showed off his fit physique. The 22-year-old “In My Blood” singer-songwriter posted a mirror selfie to his Instagram Story today. In the picture, the superstar can be seen posing on the floor, sticking out his leg and reclining on a bed in the black-and-white photo.

Shawn is currently living with his girlfriend Camila. Last month, something scary happened to the celeb couple at their home and we’re so glad that they are safe after the incident. The duo who is currently residing in Los Angeles had their car stolen from them! TMZ reported that their LA mansion was targeted by thieves, who took the Lost In Japan singer’s car! The tabloid also reported that both Shawn and Camilla were home when the incident took place and the robbers even broke in through a window.

When the thieves noticed the pop stars at home they quickly aborted their mission and took off, but only after grabbing the keys to Mendes’ Mercedes G-Class SUV. The Treat You Better singer, 22, and Havana songstress, 24 — who have been linked together since July 2019 — were apparently unharmed in the incident. No arrests have been made in the case, but authorities are searching for the suspects, the outlet reported.

ALSO READ: Shawn Mendes REVEALS he loved Camila Cabello 5 years before duo started dating: Talks about fear of rejection

Share your comment ×