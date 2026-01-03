Shawn Mendes Reaffirms Bruna Marquezine Relationship With Steamy Brazil Getaway

Singer Shawn Mendes is moving swiftly in his dating life. The 27-year-old was spotted locking lips with his new lady love, Bruna Marquezine, in Brazil. As reported by TMZ, the two were snapped together taking a dip in the waters off the coast of Algagoas and going for some hardcore PDA. While not publicly addressing their relationship so far, their recent sightings have more than confirmed the status.

Shawn Mendes smooches Bruna Marquezine during Brazil vacay

Bruna Marquezine, the Brazilian model, actress, and filmmaker, has found her new love in Shawn Mendes. After previously being spotted together on multiple occasions, the two went off to a beach in Algagoas, engaging in public displays of affection. According to reports, they were photographed smooching at the beach.

This is not the first time that the two have taken to raising the temperatures in the room, but it is certainly the most fortifying moment. Previously, TMZ also reported their Rio de Janeiro escapade, alongside being spotted enjoying a quiet dinner date and jetting off to a vacation in South America. They tried to avoid the cameras as much as possible and appeared to want to keep their relationship mostly private for the time being.

Shawn Mendes' past relationships and rumored dating spells

After an on-again, off-again dating era spanning four years with Camila Cabello, which lasted from 2019 to 2023, the star was mostly keeping it to himself, or so everyone thought. Shawn Mendes was linked to the chiropractor Jocelyne Miranda in 2023, following his breakup with fellow Señorita singer. His other popular rumored ex-girlfriend includes pop star Sabrina Carpenter, with whom he was also linked during his ‘break’ from the former Fifth Harmony member. Later, in 2024-25, there were rumors surrounding his relationship with Helena Gualinga, a climate activist; however, nothing seemingly came of their common interests.

However, his strongest reported romance remains with model and entrepreneur, Hailey Baldwin, who he was supposedly seeing during 2017 and 2018. Their many public appearances, including the Met Gala, remain fan favorites.

