Shawn Mendes RECALLS an argument with GF Camila Cabello that made him realise his biggest fear

Shawn Mendes reveals he's scared of "being evil" as he recalls an incident when he raised his voice at girlfriend Camila Cabello.
65489 reads Mumbai Updated: June 29, 2021 06:03 pm
Shawn Mendes recalls a nasty fight with girlfriend Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes reveals how he realised his biggest fear during a fight with Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are one of those couples who seem to be perfect but the Treat You Better singer revealed how the duo have to work on their relationship when faced with some difficult situation. Mendes during his recent appearance on the Man Enough podcast opened up about his own fears when it comes to relationships and even recalled an incident of argument between Camila and him.

Giving a rare insight into the inner workings of the duo as a couple, Shawn recalled getting "defensive" while arguing with Cabello. Sharing details about the incident, Mendes said, "I raised my voice at her and she was like, ‘I don't like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?' And I got so defensive."

Revealing what his greatest fear is when it comes to a relationship, Mendes stated that he is scared of being the "evil guy." Adding onto how the argument with Camila made him realise this, he said, "I was like, ‘I wasn't raising my voice at you!' And I did raise my voice at her. And I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, ‘Oh god, this is the worst.' I'm so terrified of being evil. I'm so scared to be bad. I don't want to be bad."

Mendes also stated that while Cabello comforted him after their fight, he felt guilty for making the whole thing about his fear of "being evil" and later apologised to her. The singer said it was during this incident he realised that sometimes "being vulnerable" after a fight, you're really "just defending yourself even better."

When it comes to their social media presence, Shawn and Camila are known to be share loved-up posts with each other. 

