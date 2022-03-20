Shawn Mendes reflects on life post breakup with Camila Cabello: I am on my own now

Shawn Mendes is reminiscing about his recent split. While discussing his new song, the 23-year-old Canadian singer couldn't help but reflect on his life after his breakup with his ex-girlfriend, Camila Cabello. The "Treat You Better" singer shared a video on Twitter on Friday in which he discusses how his new songs mirror his own challenges.

"You don't realize when you're breaking up with someone … all the s*** that comes after it," he said as per PEOPLE, "Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f—ing on the edge, you know? And I think that's the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own and I hate that … that's my reality, you know." However, Mendes, 25, and Cabello, 25, announced their split in November after two years of dating, claiming at the time that they would "continue to be best friends."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the former Fifth Harmony member seemed to address her divorce from Mendes in her new track, "Bam Bam." Her duet with Ed Sheeran has her talking on how life can change after a breakup. Mendes, who had previously told fans that his "weirdest fear" was having a panic attack when swimming in the ocean at night, posted photographs of himself surfing on Instagram only days after their split.

Moving ahead, the singer is working on a new album and preparing for his Wonder World Tour, which takes off in Portland, Oregon, in June. . At the end of the day, however, it's about the music, not the size of the venue, for Mendes.

