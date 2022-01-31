Shawn Mendes reschedules world tour dates; Says 'This was a really difficult decision to make'

Another tour takes a hit due to the ongoing pandemic. In a recent update on his social media, the Treat You Better singer Shawn Mendes announced that he will be postponing his upcoming Wonder: The World Tour, UK, and Europe show dates. Mendes posted the rescheduled tour dates and attached a note explaining the whole situation to his disappointed fans.

In the note, the Canadian singer remarked that the decision to postpone the UK and Europe leg of the world tour was a difficult one. However, they had to reschedule the dates from 2022 to 2023 due to the pandemic and its many limitations. He wrote, "This was a really difficult decision to make. But unfortunately, we have to reschedule the UK and EU tour from 2022 to 2023." Fans were disheartened after hearing the news but still continued to cheer on the Stitches singer.

Check out the rescheduled tour dates below:

Mendes went on and shared his reasons for the change, "With all of the logistical, travel and venue restrictions still uncertain in Europe due to the pandemic, we were forced to make the tough decision of moving the tour leg to the end of the tour when we are confident we are able to travel and can put on the best possible show we want to, safely and at full capacity." He further went and apologized to his fans as he wrote, "I'm so sorry I won't be able to see you guys sooner."

Meanwhile, Mendes also mentioned a possible comeback and wrote, "I am working on a ton of new music for you all! I’m excited for you to hear."

