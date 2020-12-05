Shawn Mendes REVEALS he loved Camila Cabello 5 years before duo started dating: Talks about fear of rejection

Shawn Mendes recently got candid about his love life and confessed that he was in love with girlfriend Camila Cabello for 5 years before the couple finally started dating. Scroll down to see what else he said.

Shawn Mendes recently got candid about his love for girlfriend Camila Cabello. The 22-year-old Wonder singer opened up in an interview with Access Hollywood. During the chat, he revealed that she was secretly the muse behind some of his earlier songs. “It takes a lot of courage to tell the woman that you love that you love her. I had five years of fear of getting rejected by her that just stopped me from doing it every time — or just confidence. I think, you know, it just took a lot. It took a long time of preparing. I mean, I had a five-year warmup to finally be able to tell her how I felt!” he gushed. If you didn’t know, the young music stars first met in 2014, but they didn’t officially start dating in July 2019.

See his full interview below:

In case you missed it, Camila also revealed what she learned about love by dating Shawn recently. “I’ve learned a lot about love with this guy. It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos- When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you,” Camila wrote in a post on Instagram. “I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself.”

“It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness- to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday,” Camila continued. “It’s so instinctive for us to love, even if our minds try to protect us from it sometimes, but our nature as humans is to love. And to be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection.”

Camila concluded, “I’m all for being vulnerable on social media because I think only the neatness and perfection of life is shown on here; and that can make us all feel extra lonely and weird! So raise your glass to the messiness and weirdness of being human and the miracle. And the easiness. And the instinct. And the relentless force that is love.”

