Shawn Mendes reveals he’s searching for a hobby besides music; Says he struggles ‘to put down the guitar’

Shawn Mendes has recently opened up on struggling to find a hobby outside of music. During a chat on the Spout podcast, Mendes has admitted to having had a hard time finding a hobby that is not related to music. The singer has revealed that struggles “to put down the guitar” or take up something which is not related to music.

“I mean, I think the real reality is that I struggle to put down the guitar and I struggle to figure out what to do besides my job and besides music, and like, I’m just completely obsessed with it,” Shawn shared, via Just Jared. Stating that he is currently exploring hobbies, Shawn said that he has picked up archery after binging the series Game of Thrones. “Archery was from watching all seasons of Game of Thrones and that was just trying to live out a Rob Stark life,” he said. LOL,” Shawn added, via Just Jared.

“So for better or for worse, I am searching for a hobby at the moment but like, I think that, for me, it’s just like, exploring, like, all those things are just exploring for me and I think that something’s probably going to click sooner or later but until then, I’m going to stick to coffee and working out and I’m working out most days,” Shawn said, quickly changing the topic to Game of Thrones again, and how he show’s ending had many fans upset.

Shawn gushed over the series and called the show ‘phenomenal and ‘mind-blowing’ despite some fan reactions claiming the opposite after the final episode. Shawn opened up on how much he enjoyed watching the show on television which led him to take up archery.

