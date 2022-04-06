Shawn Mendes reveals he is still 'so friendly' with ex Camila Cabello, admits 'that’s never gonna change'

Following the announcement of iHeartRadio's Wango Tango 2022 festival roster, which included both Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, the Wonder singer remarked on the likelihood of a musical reunion between the two ex-lovers. “I wouldn’t be surprised,” Mendes told Ryan Seacrest on-air. “I wouldn’t put it past us.”

However, Mendes and Cabello, who separated in November, worked together on their smash songs Senorita and I Know What You Did Last Summer. “I’ve loved Camila for so many years and that’s never gonna change,” Mendes added as per ET Canada, on where he stands with Cabello, noting that the two are still “so friendly.” Mendes also adds that a breakup may be a "blessing" since it can "really show you that you are [strong enough]" to go through it."

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Shawn has opened up about his breakup with Camila. During his recent chat with Sirius XM on The Morning Mash Up, via ET Canada, Shawn opened up about his post-breakup strategies to collect himself and start anew as he shared that he is trying not to be too hard on himself and giving himself "grace." He continued and disclosed that after his split he realized that he had many people in his life to rely on and added, "I don’t just have to put all of my, you know, hardship onto one person."

The couple called it quits in November 2021 after being together for two years. They announced their decision to go separate ways on their respective Instagram stories, much to all Shamila shippers' dismay who were caught by surprise as the pair had seemed perfectly content prior while celebrating Halloween together.

