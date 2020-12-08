Shawn Mendes REVEALS his dad refers to GF Camila Cabello as ‘daughter in law’; Says ‘when you know you know’

Shawn Mendes recently revealed that his family has very strong feelings toward his girlfriend, Camila Cabello. Said that his dad refers to Cabello as “daughter in law.”

Shawn Mendes recently revealed something sweet! The 22-year-old Wonder singer-songwriter opened up in an interview on The Zach Sang Show. During the interview, Shawn revealed that his family has very strong feelings toward his girlfriend, Camila Cabello. “My dad is never very serious about things, but he would always bug me and be like, ‘How’s my daughter-in-law doing?’” Shawn revealed.

“Obviously your parents don’t know, but when you know you know. But I definitely went to them a lot about it,” he went on to say about their relationship. For the unversed, the two have been officially dating since July of 2019, and were isolated together in Miami amid the pandemic for months.

Watch the full clip from Shawn’s interview below:

In case you missed it, during another recent interview, Shawn confessed that his girlfriend was secretly the muse behind some of his earlier songs. The 22-year-old Wonder singer opened up in an interview with Access Hollywood. During the chat, he revealed that she was secretly the muse behind some of his earlier songs.

“It takes a lot of courage to tell the woman that you love that you love her. I had five years of fear of getting rejected by her that just stopped me from doing it every time — or just confidence. I think, you know, it just took a lot. It took a long time of preparing. I mean, I had a five-year warmup to finally be able to tell her how I felt!” he gushed.

