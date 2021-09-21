Shawn Mendes REVEALS his shocking opinion about Taylor Swift's BF Joe Alwyn; See what he said

Shawn Mendes answered some tough questions as he appeared on Vanity Fair's lie detector test interview. From Justin Bieber and Harry Styles to Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn, the Wonder singer revealed some of his truest opinions. In a shocking comment, Mendes revealed his opinion about Joe Alywn and said that he has a "villain look."

Mendes in his lie detector test was asked if he is still in touch with Taylor Swift and if they exchange messages. The singer quickly responded saying he always seeks music advice from her. Although when asked about what he thinks about her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Shawn first started off by calling him a "sweet guy" though he was interrupted for his deceptive response, after which he told the truth.

After getting caught on the lie detector, Shawn said, "I'm lying a little bit? Yeah, I mean, he's kind of got a little bit of a villain look about him. He looks like a nice guy but, like, he at any movement could turn into a villain, you know?"

Shawn later added that it was Joe's blue eyes that made him hard for him to trust Alwyn as he said, "He's got really blue eyes and I struggle with eyes that blue, you know? Like I find it easier to trust brown eyes."

Not just Alwyn though, Mendes also got real about Justin Bieber as he revealed that the duo has never discussed his 2018 Met Gala outing with Bieber's now-wife Hailey Baldwin. Shawn also recalled getting nervous after meeting Justin for the first time and said that his face was twitching during the same.

