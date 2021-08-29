Shawn Mendes suggests hosting a joint talk show with Niall Horan after seeing his gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Shawn Mendes recently praised his longtime friend and former One Direction alum Niall Horan! This week, Niall filled in for Jimmy Kimmel as a guest host on his talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! And when Shawn caught a glimpse of the show, he had nothing but niceties to say about the 27-year-old singer. Mendes, 23, tweeted that Niall should consider hosting as a full-time gig. "I need @NiallOfficial to have his own talk show one day !!! Born to host and make people laugh and smile!!" the singer tweeted.

To fans’ surprise, Horan loved the idea but joked that it may not be good news for his music career. "Hahahah. Maybe one day. If I'm doing a talk show full time, you know the music career hasn't worked out and that's not a good thing," he said in response.

Fans of the two musicians were on board with one user suggesting the two should host a show together. "I should," Mendes wrote back. If you didn’t know, Mendes and Horan have been friends for years, often appearing in one another's Instagram photos and supporting each other's bodies of work on social media.

Earlier this month, Mendes described the British singer "like an older brother" during a chat with SiriusXM Hits. When asked if they were working on a song together after they appeared in a photo with one another, Mendes shot down the rumor, saying, "We choose to, like, just hang out a lot of the time, than make music. ... He's been like an older brother to me for a lot of years now. He's always there to make sure my feet are still on the ground. We have a real friendship."

Also Read: Camila Cabello on her 'nurturing' relationship with Shawn Mendes: There's a lot of sweetness and tenderness