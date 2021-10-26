Shawn Mendes taking a break from TikTok for THIS reason

Shawn Mendes recently attended and performed at the “We Can Survive” Concert in Los Angeles this weekend, which directly contributed to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The organization promises to help those affected by suicide, through building community, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death.

During his performance, the 23-year-old musician revealed that he is going to take a break from the video-sharing app Tik Tok. People magazine reported that the singer said: “TikTok is great. I have extreme social media addiction, so I have to really balance myself out. I have to delete those apps every now and again.” Shawn added that he’s “on a TikTok break right now. But when I have it, it’s everything…I am a child of Vine. They’re different, TikTok is much more advanced.”

Back in September, the singer opened up about his struggle to find new hobbies outside music. While chatting on Spout podcast, Mendes admitted that he’s having a hard time finding new hobbies. “I mean, I think the real reality is that I struggle to put down the guitar and I struggle to figure out what to do besides my job and besides music, and like, I’m just completely obsessed with it,” Shawn shared. Stating that he is currently exploring hobbies, Shawn said that he has picked up archery after binging the series Game of Thrones. “Archery was from watching all seasons of Game of Thrones and that was just trying to live out a Rob Stark life,” he said. LOL,” Shawn added.

