Shawn Mendes teases his new lead single from 'SM4'; Says 'it's coming'

Shawn Mendes triggers excitement of the fans as he responds to a fan on Twitter and announces his new lead single from SM4 is coming soon.

Shawn Mendes is all set to win hearts of his fans once again with his new lead single from his album 'SM4.' Even though the 21-year-old has not revealed the exact date when he'll be dropping his album but the singer has teased fans by announcing that 'it's coming'. On June 25, a superfan asked Shawn Mendes on Instagram, "Are you a sweet, little bean, baby yoda sugar pie, lovely, dear, adorable little seedling, will you release the lead single?"

Shawn Mendes did not reveal the exact date but he gave an equally sweet reply to the fan and wrote, "You sweet little human butterfly ... It's coming." The Senorita singer's response has caught the attention of his fans on Twitter who are gushing over Shawn Mendes' kind and down to earth nature. "OH MY GOSH SM4 IS COMING MEANING AN ENTIRE NEW SHAWN ERAAA IM NOT OKAY #SM4ISCOMING," a fan commented. "I CANT STOP THINKING ABOUT THE NEW ERA AND ITS MAKING ME WANNA CRY AHHHH," another fan wrote.

Shawn Mendes has constantly been making the headlines amidst the quarantine phase for his music and his loved up pictures with girlfriend Camila Cabello. The lovebirds have been quarantining together at Camila's house and often the two have been spotted heading for romantic walks, swimming at the beach together, and winning the internet with their loved up pictures. Last year Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello raised the mercury levels as they dropped their duet Senorita which went on to become a chartbuster and fans are hoping Shawn's upcoming song too works the same wonders.

