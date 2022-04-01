Shawn Mendes tried 'not to be too hard' on himself during split with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes is sharing his thoughts on his recent split with Camila Cabello. The couple called it quits in November 2021 after being together for two years. They announced their decision to go separate ways on their respective Instagram stories, much to all Shamila shippers' dismay who were caught by surprise as the pair had seemed perfectly content prior while celebrating Halloween together.

During his recent chat with Sirius XM on The Morning Mash Up, via ET Canada, Shawn opened up about his post-breakup strategies to collect himself and start anew as he shared that he is trying not to be too hard on himself and giving himself "grace." He continued and disclosed that after his split he realized that he had many people in his life to rely on and added, "I don’t just have to put all of my, you know, hardship onto one person."

Mendes revealed that his breakup was about learning how to trust people again like his family and friends as he admitted, "instead of like, just calling one person, I had now six people I could call and like balancing out that." He also noted that he was trying to balance how to deal with things on his own and when to reach out to his clan.

Meanwhile, Mendes mentioned a balm that did help him loads with his anxiety, meditation which he credited for "truly" changing his life. He confessed, "I think the thing that I, that I don’t touch on enough is how extreme my anxiety was at one point in my life and my anxiety was completely controlling my life." He then insisted that meditation was not as complex as it is made out to be and added, "It’s, it’s actually really simple….. And so that’s a big one for me and I’ll, and I’ll keep saying it forever because I, I feel like I owe meditation so much."

ALSO READ Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello did not have a 'bad breakup' but decided to part ways due to THIS reason