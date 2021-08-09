Shawn Mendes turns 23: Camila Cabello drops a love filled tribute for beau's birthday with a cosy photo

As Shawn Mendes celebrates his birthday on August 8, the singer has been receiving a lot of love from fans and friends. The singer for his 23rd birthday received an adorable wish from his girlfriend Camila Cabello. To wish her "mi amor" on his special day, Cabello shared a cosy photo of the duo and wrote, "Thankful for your existence everyday."

Cabello shared a series of photos including one where she is adorably seen kissing Shawn on his cheek. In the same post, Camila also added a short video of Shawn and another candid click of the singer. Shawn and Camila are known to show their love for each other openly and are often known to share cosy photos with each other from their vacation too.

Shawn himself too shared a post on turning 23 on his Instagram where he was seen seated by a gorgeous rooftop view of New York in the background. Mendes was seen smiling wide in the photos and simply captioned his post as, "23."

Check out Shawn Mendes' birthday posts here:

In yet another post, Mendes also shared a video of his birthday celebration which took place at Little Sister Lounge in the East Village neighbourhood of New York. Sharing the video, Mendes wrote, "Some real bday Love !!! Thank you so much." The singer who is also gearing up for his new single coming out next week, Mendes teased, "Feeling extremely grateful for all of the people in my life today! also SUMMER OF LOVE NEXT WEEEEEK."

Shawn also received birthday wishes from his industry friends including Lizzo who commented saying, "Lionsgate bday let's gooo." Also, Jay Shetty wished Mendes with a sweet message saying, "Happy birthday my friend so much love for you."

