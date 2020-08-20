Shawn Mendes visits the same recording studio as ex GF Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber; Is a collab on the way?

Paparazzi caught Shawn Mendes leaving the same home studios and his ex-girlfriend Hailey Bieber with hubby Justin Bieber. The spotting has us thinking if we should brace for a collab.

Awkward much? That's the question we wanted to ask Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin Bieber after they were photographed leaving a studio with Justin Bieber in tow. For the uninitiated, Justin Bieber's gorgeous ladylove was once linked to the Senorita hitmaker. The rumours of their dating caught more fire when Hailey and Shawn walked MET Gala's red carpet hand-in-hand in May 2018. But hearts broke and jaws dropped when Justin proposed Hailey weeks after the Gala and soon, Hailey went from Baldwin to Baldwin Bieber.

In the latest photos shared by Just Jared, Shawn and the Biebers were photographed on the doorstep of the recording studio on the same day. The coincidence not only had us wondering if Hailey and Shawn met but it has also sparked the possibilities of a Justin x Shawn collab in the making. As for Hailey and Shawn, Justin clarified that Shawn and Hailey are friends last year.

While we wait for more light on the situation to come, Shawn was in the headlines recently for his relationship with Camila Cabello. A report claimed that the two have taken a break from each other. A dubious source told In Touch Weekly, "The [original plan] was that Camila would go back to Los Angeles with him. But they decided they needed to take a break from each other."

However, fans presented enough proof to squish the split rumours. Read all about it here: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes call it quits? Fans DEBUNK Cinderella star & Senorita singer's breakup rumours

