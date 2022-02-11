Shawn Mendes to voice 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' for upcoming Sony animated film

Shawn Mendes to voice an animated crocodile in a new Sony movie! In a recent revelation by Sony, it was announced that the Treat You better singer was slated to lend his voice to the titular character from the children's book Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The much-anticipated musical adaptation is based on Bernard Waber's bestselling book which was published in 1965.

The story follows the happiest crocodile in New York named Lyle who spends his days doing daily chores and playing with the neighbour's kids and lives with the Primms in their home. Lyle's life takes a sharp left when a neighbour suggests that he should live in a zoo instead. The official synopsis by Sony reads, "Mr. Grumps and his cat, Loretta, don’t like crocodiles, and everything Lyle does to win them over seems to go wrong. It will take all of Lyle’s charm — and courage — to reveal the hero, and friend, behind the big crocodile smile."

Joining Mendes on this project are Javier Bardem as Hector P. Valenti along with Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, and Scoot McNairy teaming up as The Primms, and Brett Gelman portraying the role of Mr. Grumps.

The movie will also feature songs by Oscar-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul who are known for their amazing work on La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen. Directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, the film is being penned by Will Davies.

Moreover, Mendes has also contributed to the music composition of the film besides executive producers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

