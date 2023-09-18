Shawn Stasiak reflects on working with The Rock on WWE Smackdown after 9/11

Shawn Stasiak revisited a pivotal moment in his wrestling career—the match against The Rock on WWE Smackdown, just two days after the tragic events of September 11th, 2001. Speaking with Nick Hausman, Stasiak reminisced about this unique and emotionally charged experience.

Shawn Stasiak's unique role

During the post-9/11 episode, Stasiak found himself in a quick match against the then-WCW World Heavyweight Champion, The Rock. He humorously described his role at the time as the WWE's equivalent of Wile E. Coyote—a character providing comic relief and laughter. Stasiak expressed a desire for a more substantial opportunity to work alongside The Rock, despite the circumstances. “I got to work with Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, that night,” Stasiak recalled. “I was the Wile E. Coyote of the WWE, at the time, you know, the laughingstock and comical relief. It was just fun that I got to rub shoulders with Rock a little bit.

Mixed emotions

There was an emotional dilemma during the program. On the one hand, it showed a strong sense of patriotism, representing liberty and unity in the face of adversity. But there was a gloomy air because of the recent awful events. Stasiak acknowledged the present tension and panic but also emphasized the good things that came out of the experience. For him, working with Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock) represented a fleeting yet priceless period in his professional life. He underlined that despite the fact that his persona was silly, it contributed to the comfort, amusement, and release it brought during those anxious moments.

Shawn Stasiak's memories of the post-9/11 WWE Smackdown encounter with The Rock provide insight into the complicated emotions that surrounded that historic night. While it was a time of serious reflection and anxiety, it was also a moment of unity. Stasiak's gratitude for the opportunity to work with The Rock at such a pivotal point in history demonstrates the deep influence wrestling can have beyond entertainment

