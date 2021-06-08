Shay Mitchell has no time for mom shaming trolls as the actress gives her ‘best’ to daughter Atlas

In a chat with people magazine, Shay Mitchell recently opened up about trolls who mom-shame her. Scroll down to see her take on it.

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell recently took on some trolls who commented on her style of parenting. The proud mom, 34, who has regularly faced mommy shaming on social media spoke to People magazine said that the comments are not on her radar. "I don't pay attention to the mom-shaming, I don't have time for it," Mitchell says. "You're doing the best job that you can do, and that should be your main focus," she adds. "I give all of my time and energy to Atlas and things that are important in my life. Focusing on the negative comments that people say on social media is definitely not one of my priorities."

For those unversed, Shay and partner Matte Babel, 40, welcomed their first child, daughter Atlas Noa, 20 months, in October 2019. "I just have to do what feels right for me, as I think any parents should, and focus on that," Mitchell explains. "Life is too short to be worried about what this person and that person is saying," she continues. "And I definitely don't have time for it. There's way better things that I could be doing, and everybody else should be as well."

In 2019, Shay was subject to criticism when she was spotted at Drake's birthday party just days after announcing Atlas' birth. She then clarified that she actually gave birth a couple of weeks ago and only went out when "it felt like it was the right time." "How dare you make a new mom, who's already going through a lot of doubt and guilt when she leaves for the first time, [feel guilty?]" she said of the mom-shaming on Ashley Graham's podcast Pretty Big Deal. "That should be something that's celebrated. You're living your life, as you did before and as you will continue to with your child."

Revealing her summer plans, the actress said: "I'm excited for them to be able to spend more time with her just because it's been tough only being able to see her via FaceTime and all of that," she adds. "So I'm looking forward to having a lot more family time with them as well."

