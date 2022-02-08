Shay Mitchell pregnant with Baby No 2; Calls it her 'most challenging' time to date

​​Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell recently announced that she’s expecting her second child with longtime boyfriend Matte Babel! The “You” actress took to Instagram and shared the news with pictures of her baby bump and a heartwarming caption.

Her caption read: “Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need otherworldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

At the beginning of her caption, Mitchell was referencing her grandmother who recently died. If you didn't know, the actress already shares 2-year-old baby Atlas with Babel. Shay and Babel announced their daughter Atlas' arrival in October 2019. Atlas was born on October 8, 2019.

Back in August 2021, Mitchell spoke to E! News about her decision to have kids out of wedlock and not tie the knot with her TV presenter boyfriend–Babel. The duo have been said to be dating since 2017. Mitchell sais she’s unlikely to be married anytime soon as "There's no pressure here.” She added: “I love it. I love the fact that we come home and every day I'm like, 'I choose you and you choose me.' It keeps us on our toes. I'm like, 'Hey, I can walk out. I don't need to go through a lawyer, I can just walk out.' And same with him. It keeps it sexy."

Also read: Shay Mitchell has no time for mom shaming trolls as the actress gives her ‘best’ to daughter Atlas