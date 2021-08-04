Shay Mitchell REVEALS why getting married to longtime boyfriend Matte Babel is not 'in the cards' for now

Shay Mitchell in a recent chat with E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester, explained why marrying longterm boyfriend Matte Babel isn't a top priority. The couple welcomed their daughter Atlas in 2019. “I don’t know if I’ve done anything in order,” Mitchell said, “I didn’t get married before I had a child. I don’t really know if that’s in the cards for us. I think we both agree, maybe it’s just me.”

Mitchell and TV presenter Babel have been said to be dating since 2017. Despite the couple's four years together, Mitchell is unlikely to be married anytime soon. "There's no pressure here," she explained. "I love it. I love the fact that we come home and every day I'm like, 'I choose you and you choose me.' It keeps us on our toes. I'm like, 'Hey, I can walk out. I don't need to go through a lawyer, I can just walk out.' And same with him. It keeps it sexy."

The Pretty Little Liars alum hinted that the pair could focus on kid No. 2 while deciding if marriage is the best match for them in the future. As per US Magazine she said, "Damn, I might as well do it again if we're going to go back in there," the You star quipped. "I feel so unproductive from the last pandemic. I should have had a baby! I don't know, I'd love to. When the time is right, you'd be the first to know."

Meanwhile, being asked if she would ever appear on the upcoming HBO Max Pretty Little Liars reboot. The actor replied "Never say never, I'm excited for Bailee [Madison], she's going to crush it. That was such a memorable moment in all of our lives, so I'm excited to see whatever happens and wherever they take it."

