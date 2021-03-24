Shazam 2: Helen Mirren roped in to play the lead antagonist Hespera; Deets Inside

A major Shazam 2 update is here as the announcement of actress Helen Mirren joining the cast has been made. More deets on her role inside.

A major update on Shazam 2 has dropped and it is sure to leave you super excited. As reported by Deadline, Shazam: Fury of the Gods will star actress Helen Mirren in the role of the lead antagonist. Mirren will be essaying the character of Hespera, a daughter of Atlas. While Mirren is the new addition to the sequel, the film will have Zachary Levi reprising his role of Shazam. The film will be a sequel to DC’s 2019 film Shazam and will continue the story of teenage Billy Batson.

Shazam featuring Levi's kid-at-heart superhero won a lot of praises and also became one of DC's successful films at the box office. With Mirren on board for the sequel, we can only imagine how amazing the film will turn out to be. This is also the first time the actress will be starring in a superhero film. The character of Hespera doesn't have a clear DC Comics counterpart and Atlas is the name of several DC Comics characters inspired by the Titan of Ancient Greek mythology, via The Wrap.

Mirren who won an Oscar for her act in The Queen will surely bring something new and exciting to Shazam 2. The actress has recently also been a part of another franchise project which is F9, the newest in the Fast and Furious series.

Shazam 2 is being directed by David F. Sandberg and the screenplay has been written by Henry Gayden. While the film was initially slated for an April 1, 2022 release, in the light of the delays caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, the movie has been delayed twice and is currently eyeing 2023 release.

ALSO READ: Henry Cavill to reprise his role as Superman in Shazam 2? Here's what director David F. Sandberg has to say

Share your comment ×