Shazam! 2 Trailer: Zachary Levi turns a war of the gods into his family affair; WATCH

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is on its way. At the San Diego Comic-Con, DC and New Line Cinema unveiled the much-awaited second instalment of the Shazam! franchise. The trailer was not out to play as the first few seconds of the clip gave us incredible DCU cameos including The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Batman (Ben Affleck).

The film has an ensemble cast with Zachary Levi as Shazam! alongside Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi and more. The film is set to come out on December 21 this year and will be introducing a much stronger Shazam! as Levi's character gets comfortable with his superhuman strength.

In the trailer, the story of the teenager Billy Batson continues as he encounters Gods while seeking therapy from a paediatrician as he questions his worth as a superhero. The story introduces the Daughters of Atlas who seem unimpressed by Baston and his family's hold on the power of the gods. Perhaps one of the most hilarious moments in the two-minute-long clip was when the confused superhero threw a truck at a majestic but out-of-control dragon. Even under the pressure of saving the world, it all comes down to family for Billy as he gears up to bring down evil for the sake of his family by the end of the trailer.

Check out the Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer below:

