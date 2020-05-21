Shazam 2: Zachary Levi promises sequel of the superhero film will happen after lockdown

Zachary Levi promises fans that work on Shazam 2 will resume after the lockdown.

Zachary Levi who plays the lead in superhero film Shazam has promised fans that the second installment of the film will happen after the lockdown. In his recent conversation with ET, Zachary Levi revealed about the development of the film. "Right now, they’re writing an amazing scrip. I don’t have any real details on that. I’ve got some generals and they all sound amazing," Zachary Levi teased the fans. The actor is also prepared for the fact that whenever the team resumes shooting, there will be a new set of rules to follow after the Coronavirus outbreak.

"There’s definitely going to be some major protocols that are put in place. What those protocols are, I’m not sure yet. I’m doing my own due diligence as an actor waiting to go back to work, but also as a producer and someone who’s trying to create my own world out here in which to produce." He also added, "I’ve been actively trying to figure out when the gears can start moving a bit again, but I don’t know for sure." He believes that the world is going to be a different place till the next 18-20 months." There'll be isolated quarantine types of facilities, whether it's our industry or whether it's the car industry," he says.

Shazam 2's release date got pushed back to November 2022 in December, a few months before the production houses and cinema halls were made to pull their shutters down in wake of the global Coronavirus spur. The attempt to flatten the curve with stay-at-home orders has led to many big films getting postponed and pushed to 2021.

