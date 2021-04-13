Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Lucy Liu cast as Kalypso; Will have THIS connection to Helen Mirren's Hespera

Actress Lucy Liu has joined the cast of the upcoming movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods and is all set to play a villainous role in the film.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is all set to be a sequel to DC's 2016 film Shazam, which introduced us to Zachary Levi's kid-at-heart superhero. The film which is slated for a 2023 release has been making headlines for its casting. After bringing Helen Mirren on board as Hespera, the film recently made another major casting announcement. Actress Lucy Liu has now joined Shazam 2 and will be seen essaying the role of Kalypso as per Variety.

Liu's character is that of an antagonist and in fact, it also has a relation with Helen Mirren's Hespera. As for both the characters, Hespera and Kalypso, both have Greek origins and have been adapted from Greek mythology and not DC comic books. We are yet to find out Rachel Zegler's character which remains untitled for now, though it has been reported that the three characters will be introduced as daughters of Atlas.

So far, the casting announcements have confirmed that the film will star Zachary Levi as Shazam, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Marta Milans as Mama Rosa.

The announcement of Liu coming on board for the film was made by David F. Sandberg in a dramatic fashion as he shared a photoshopped picture of Lucy Liu from Kill Bill where she's seen holding Levi's dismembered head. Sandberg's post certainly sent all Shazam fans in a tizzy who couldn't hold their excitement about Liu's new villain being introduced. The much-awaited film has been slated for June 2, 2023 release.

