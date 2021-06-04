Shazam! Fury of the Gods Teaser: Zachary Levi's FIRST footage from the sequel gives a glimpse of his new suit

Director David F Sandberg dropped the first footage of Shazam 2 on social media and the exciting teaser has left fans asking for more.

Zachary Levi is all set to return as the kid-at-heart superhero in the upcoming sequel titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods and director David F Sandberg recently teased fans with the first footage of the film. The small clip hints at the superhero's new costume and it's sure to leave fans super excited. While we only get to see a silhouette of Levi, the focus remains on his costume.

The first glimpse of the sequel shows Shazam’s boots and gloves before showing us a silhouetted Levi. While the short teaser doesn't show much, as per pictures that have gone viral from the sets of the film, Levi's new suit has some changes such as the red-and-gold outfit has a smaller lightning bolt coming out of his neckline, and also a gold band around his waist.

Check out the teaser here:

Sharing the teaser, director David F Sanberg merely wrote, "Coming soon..ish." The sequel has already garnered a lot of attention from fans thanks to its major casting announcements. It has been confirmed that the film will star Helen Mirren in the role of Hespera and Lucy Liu as her sister Kalypso. Also, Rachel Zegler has been roped in for an unspecified role though many believe that she will have a connection to Mirren and Liu's characters.

Speculations suggest that the actresses may be essaying the role of the three daughters of Atlas who are possibly the lead antagonists of the sequel.

The wait for Shazam 2's release is quite long considering other DC films such as The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman 2 are lined up before it. Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been announced for a 2023 release.

