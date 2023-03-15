SHAZAM! Fury of the Gods: Lucy Liu feels ‘excited’ to be part of the franchise; spills details

Lucy Liu dots down information about her role in the upcoming series of Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Here is all about it

Written by Akanksha Verma   |  Updated on Mar 15, 2023
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods," the long-awaited sequel is all set to hit the screen on March 17, 2023. Fans have been waiting for its release ever since Shazam's first installment created waves in 2019.

This sequel's timely release has been hampered by a series of COVID-related delays. As previously reported, the first trailer was released to the public on July 23, 2022, but in order to maintain momentum and excitement, a second trailer was released on January 26, 2023. 

Both trailers provide a glimpse of the new potential threats that the heroes will face in their quest to save the world from the powers that be.

As the release date approaches, new revelations are being made. Talking about the cast, what grabbed the attention was when Lucy Liu reported joining the cast of Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Where she will be portraying the role of the daughter of Atlas

Shazam official trailer - (Credits - YouTube)

Lucy Liu talks about joining Shazam: Fury of the Gods

Joining the cast as one of the daughters of Atlas is actress Lucy Liu. As a big fan of the first film, Liu was happy to play such a multifaceted role as Kalypso. "Fury of the Gods" is sort of a supersized version of the original, which was incredibly entertaining. 

You’ll see more of the Shazamily and how they unite to fight these wondrous goddesses—and these goddesses are no joke! "They bring even more color to what was already established in "Shazam!" and I was excited to be a part of it."

Lucy Liu in Shazam: Fury of the Gods

Shazam: Fury of the Gods storyline 

The plot revolves around Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a foster child who, by saying the word "Shazam," can transform into the superhero played by Zachary Levi.

This family-friendly film is praised for being fun and lighthearted, following Billy and his superhero foster siblings as they fight crime together.

Here is all you need to know about the cast and release date.

The all-new epic adventure "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which marks the supercharged return of Zachary Levi as Shazam will bring fantastic role play filled with action and groundbreaking drama, which is all set to release its second installment on March 17, 2023.

The cast consists of -

Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield 

Zachary Levi as Shazam 

Helen Mirren as Hespera 

Rachel Zagler as Anthea 

Lucy Liu as Kalypso 

Adam Brody as Superhero Freddy 

Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla 

Asher Angel as Billy Batson 

Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman 

Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez 

Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene

D.J. Cottons as Superhero Pedro 

P.J. Byrne as Doctor 

The movie is directed by David F. Sandberg and written by Henry Gayden, Chris Morgan, Bill Parker (who is said to be the creator of Shazam).

 

FAQ

1. How old is Lucy Liu?
Lucy Liu is 54 years old.
2. Lucy Liu is married?
Lucy Liu is presently single and has a son who was born via surrogacy.
3. What is the name of Lucy Liu's son?
Lucy Liu's son's name is Rockwell Lioyd.
