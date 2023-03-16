SHAZAM! Fury of the Gods Review: Zachary Levi and Jack Grazer steals the show; Perfect superhero sequel

PLOT

SHAZAM! Fury of the Gods follows the aftermath of the events from the first film where Shazam (Zachary Levi) defeats Thaddeus and the Seven Deadly Sins. Our superhero along with his foster siblings is now fighting the city crimes. They are known as Philly Fiascos. Little did they know that the daughters of Atlas (Hespera, Anthea, and Kalypso) are waiting to confront them about their borrowed powers. Will the team win against the most powerful women or will they end up giving back their powers?

What’s hot?

The movie is surely a laughter marathon with cheeky references to pop culture. It was great to see how the story picks up right from the beginning. You don’t have to wait for any build-up or for the story to create a flow. From introducing the villains to showing how teenagers are flexing their powers, Shazam 2 barely feels like a stretch. Visual effects really brought out the beauty of a superhero movie.

Writers Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan did a great job setting up the whole storyline. They did not let it feel like there is a lot to grasp, it is a straightforward movie for you to enjoy. One thing that definitely worked was the endless Gen-z jokes (shoutout to Shazam saying “Hey Khaleesi!”) and one-liners. Every character has their own space to thrive and they prove why they deserve to be a part of the story. The sassy wizard (Djimon Hounsou) trying to keep up with the kids was fun and his character development was probably the best.

Talking about villains, watching Helen Mirren as Hespera and Lucy Liu as Kalypso on screen as sisters were astonishing. They carried the whole ‘I don’t care about humans’ attitude throughout the movie. With one goal in mind, they seem unstoppable. It was delightful to watch the amazing ladies take over the Shazam universe.

The movie also brings in the emotional side of a superhero and how he tackles it. Saving the world will always be the priority, no matter what. Shazam surely is a blend of fun, emotions and not taking a lot of things in life seriously. He surely doesn’t have the wisdom of Solo-man! The fighting scenes are top-notch.

Watch out for the unexpected cameo. I personally went on to scream my heart out seeing the actor on screen. This was no less than seeing Superman in the first part.

What’s not?

While I surely praise that Shazam and his foster siblings took home the award for carrying the movie, I was disappointed to see the character arc of villains. It was a classic old-school growth, where sisters are fighting to take command. It was sad to see Lucy Liu trying hard to bring the best out of her character. Maybe it was the writing but her character had way too much potential and somehow it feels that it was left unexplored. At some point, it did feel the movie was Game of Thrones-eque! Kalypso surely asked the Night King if she can borrow his dragon.

Performances:

There is no other actor who could play the character of Shazam as good as Zachary Levi. He knows how to play the role of a teenager trying to act like an adult (Aren’t we all?). His way of delivering dialogues gets to you and one cannot help but end up chuckling. He brings madness to his character and is very close to the comic version.

On the other hand, Helen and Lucy Liu did well in portraying the villains.

Talking about foster siblings, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman caught my attention. He perfectly portrayed how a high school kid would behave if he accidentally gained superpowers. Not to forget, Faithe Herman as Darla stole the show with her cuteness.

Final Verdict

After several failed superhero movies this year, Shazam! Fury of the Gods comes as a breath of fresh air. It has the perfect mixture of drama, comedy as well as fighting to save the world. It was a refreshing watch where I didn’t have to think a lot. I would say it is a perfect sequel which you should not miss. Don’t forget to watch the post-credits. Fun fact! There are two post-credits that set up the base for the future of Shazam in DC! So, book your tickets for the SHAZAM! Fury of the Gods and watch it!

