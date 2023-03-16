Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Helen Mirren reveals why she chose to do the Zachary Levi movie

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is all set to hit the theatres this Friday, March 17. The sequel to the 2019 film Shazam will see the return of Zachary Levi as Shazam, the irreverent, but sincere teen-turned-superhero who must harness his extraordinary superpower with his ‘Shazamily’ to face off against the Daughters of Atlas.

Zachary Levi says superheroes and Greek Gods are a great fit in Shazam 2

According to Levi, the unique combination of superheroes and Greek gods was a ‘great fit’. “Greek mythology is found throughout a lot of DC DNA, so I thought it was a great idea and again, when they were just pitching me the idea, I was like, ‘Yes, yes, yes!’” the actor said. Explaining his point even further, he added that Shazam has ‘so much Greek god and demigod and titan blood’, that it only made sense that this is the world they would be playing in at some point in time.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer

Helen Mirren on why she chose to do Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The trio of Greek goddesses—Hespera, Kalypso, and Anthea—are played by Hollywood veterans Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler, respectively.

Mirren explained that the reason she loved the first Shazam movie and why she opted to feature in the sequel was the idea of outcasts. “The kids who are teased and bullied—are the ones who become the superheroes, who can fly, who can do wonderful things and try to make the planet a better place,” she said. “It’s a reflection of our imaginations at that age, and to combine that with mythology seemed like a lot of fun.” Mirren added that sometimes we forget that thousands of years ago, people believed in these gods and goddesses controlling their lives. She said that although people call it ‘myth’ today, they did believe in these things.

