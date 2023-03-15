SHAZAM! Fury of the Gods: Things you should know before you plan on watching the sequel

The most anticipated sequel, which was last released in 2019, Shazam, a superhero film, is set to make a comeback in 2023 and will be hitting the screen later this week. 

But before it hits the theatre, here are a few things you should prepare yourself for before you book your seat for Shazam: Fury of the Gods. 

Shazam - 2019 brief recap 

Shazam, which was released in 2019, was based on the DC Comics character of the same name as in the movie. The film follows Billy Batson, a troubled 14-year-old boy who is chosen by an ancient wizard to transform into the superhero "Shazam," played by Zachary Levi, whenever he says the magic word.

The film ends with Shazam defeating Thaddeus and the Seven Deadly Sins in the end, but not before revealing his true identity to his foster siblings (as the relationship between the foster siblings is seen).

The film concludes with the group adjusting to their new lives as a superhero family. 

Shazam 2019 - Poster (Credits - IMDb)

Audience reaction and support towards Shazam - 2019

Shazam received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences, and it holds a 90% "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes as well as an 82% audience score. 

The film was praised for its lightheartedness and was well received by the audience, as the approach of the superhero genre took away the audience's hearts.

Shazam - 2019 statical earnings received

The film earned $53.5 million in its first weekend in the United States and $366 million worldwide, making it a moderate box office success and paving the way for this year's sequel, Shazam: The Gods' Fury.

What Shazam: Fury of the Gods has in store for the viewer for its 2023 release 

Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which will release in theatres this Friday, March 17, 2023, is directed and showcases a group of powerful beings known as the "Daughters of Atlas" who will battle Billy Batson and his superhero family.

They are led by Helen Mirren's character Hespera, Lucy Liu's character Kalypso, and Rachel Zegler's character Anthea. 

Atlas is termed a titan who was forced to hold up the sky as a form of punishment by Zeus, according to Greek mythology.

This comes with a plot twist as there seems to be a battleground face-off between the Daughters of Atlas and a family of superheroes in order to retake the powers that were taken by the gods. 

To all that is said, it can be easily said that Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which is the sequel to the last released 2019 Shazam, is interconnected, so if you haven’t watched the first Shazam then it’s highly recommended that you do so.

