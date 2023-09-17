'She a real bad': Taylor Swift kisses Selena Gomez as the two enjoy time in Italy; PICS Inside

After the two singers met at the VMAs, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are not enjoying their time in Italy. This week, Selena Gomez took to Instagram to share the pictures of her time with Taylor Swift. Not only this, the singer gave the picture a caption, 'Thas my best frien -she a real bad.' As soon as the picture hit the internet, there was instant chatter about it. Here is everything to know about it and how the fans reacted at the end. Read on.

Selena and Taylor enjoy time in Italy

As soon as the two pictures make their way to the internet, both of the fandoms come together to praise their love for each other. Not only this, fans even went on to say that they looked strong, empowered, and successful together. The first picture is a normal selfie. On the other hand, it is in the second picture that Taylor Swift is kissing Selena's cheek as she pouts for the camera.

One fan wrote in the Instagram comment section, 'Love seeing this. Strong, empowered, successful women supporting each other 😍.' Another one wrote about Taylena, the combined name of the two, 'TAYLENA STANS NEVER LOSE!!!' However, this is not the only picture that has the internet talking. About a week ago, Selena and Taylor had met at the VMAs and posed together. That was when Selena posted the picture on her Instagram mentioning how beautiful Taylor looked and she didn't.

Selena and Taylor's MTV VMAs 2023 moment

Selena-Taylor reunion picture found its way to the internet, and everyone was talking about Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's reunion. The two singers posed for the camera and also hugged one another. What made this event special was the fact that Selena Gomez took this picture and posted it on her Instagram stories with a quirky caption. "She looks stunning and I look constipated" and "Typical" were the words she picked for the picture in her story.

