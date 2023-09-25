'She always gets the upper hand': Inside Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel's 'sniping brother and sister' equation amidst his jokes about her divorce

Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel's banter onscreen is no secret at all and is something for everyone to witness. The two America's Got Talent judges have their own jokes and laughs going most times but what caught major eyeballs was when Mandel joked about Vergara's single life amidst her divorce from husband Joe Manganiello. The comedian made references about the actress and her personal life not once, but twice on the reality series.

This did not go down well with netizens who called him out and said that he didn't know where to draw a line. Regardless, Mandel defended himself, explaining that he shares a fun bond with the Modern Family star and that she enjoys her jokes since she has a great sense of humor. Now the latest report has shed some light on their relationship.

Inside Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel's 'sniping brother and sister' equation

An insider told The Sun that Vergara and Mandel's banter is all "out of love" and they never take each other's jokes personally. They added that she "has been happy to play along with the jokes about her divorce because Howie is a close friend." The actress is "not offended" by his jokes and considers him a "big brother." The source said, "Howie and Sofia act like a sniping brother and sister at times away from cameras, but she always gets the upper hand."

They added that the Colombian model likes to play nice during the show, but trades insults with the television personality when they are in the dressing rooms. The insider revealed that Vergara dishes it to Mandel about everything from his lack of hair to his clothing choices. "You always hear Sofia saying things like, 'What's wrong with you?' and 'Why are you so grumpy?' and people are howling with laughter," the report further added.

Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel's 'wicked sense of humor'

The source claimed that she doesn't like to show that side on television because she is an actress first, but she is great at playing up the drama and banter. The report disclosed that despite their constant jibes, they are never mean and insensitive to one another, instead they just have a wicked sense of humor. The insider concluded, "People were stunned at first at how they talk to one another, but it is all love." Meanwhile, the AGT 18 finale is almost here.

