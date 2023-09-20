‘She and Musk would stay up all night fighting': Biographer reveals details about Amber Heard and Tesla CEO amidst Cosplay controversy

Elon Musk had a difficult relationship with actress Amber Heard, according to his biographer, Walter Isaacson. Isaacson said that this relationship hurt Elon Musk more than anything else in his life, even more than his troubled relationship with his father. Here's the inside scoop.

Elon Musk's relationship with Amber Heard

According to Business Insider, Isaacson talked about this on a podcast with Kara Swisher. He said "The storm and turmoil that both sides tell me about, this is not a matter of dispute, that was part of the attraction, part of the theme of this life is this person is attracted to drama and storm. When things are calm, he surges, he buys Twitter or whatever. So this is true of the relationship with Amber. Nothing hurt him more than that relationship."

The Billionaire and Heard started dating after they met at the Met Gala in 2016. They made their relationship public in 2017 but broke up a few months later. They got back together and broke up again in 2018. Walter Isaacson spent two years with Elon Musk while writing his biography. The book talks about the emotional struggles in many of Musk's romantic relationships. Isaacson also describes, "She and Musk would stay up all night fighting, and then he would not be able to get up until the afternoon."

Musk's relationship's link to childhood trauma

In the biography, Amber Heard said she loved Musk a lot, but sometimes his intense personality got in the way of their relationship. When asked about his tumultuous love life, Musk admitted that he sometimes acted foolishly, especially when it came to love. Grimes, a musician and Musk's ex-partner with whom he has three children told Isaacson that Musk associated love with being mean or abusive. This could be because of Musk's relationship with his father, Errol Musk, who Musk has accused of mistreating him during his childhood.

Musk's first wife, Justine Wilson, who was married to him from 2000 to 2008, also spoke about their relationship. She mentioned that there was often conflict in their relationship and that being with Musk meant dealing with a combative side. Justine shared, "There is a combative element to him, I don't think you can be in a relationship with Elon and not argue." She added, "When you're from a dysfunctional background or have a brain wired like his, intensity takes the place of intimacy."

