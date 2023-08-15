"She Approved": When Emma Stone nodded at now-ex Andrew Garfield's 'package' in USD 200 million movie

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield had the kind of love story that could only happen in Hollywood. The La La Land actress and Tick Tick Boom! actor first met when they were casted as Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, respectively, in The Amazing Spider-Man. The duo fell in love, just like their on-screen personas, and they were not the first Spider-Man actors to do so. The film had an insane budget of $300 million, whereas it collected $758 Million at the box office.

The couple dated for four years, during which they worked on another Spider-Man film and traveled the world together. Though they've since broken up and moved on, Stone is now married with a child, and Garfield was most recently linked to model Alyssa Miller. They remain friends and are open about their feelings for one another.

When Emma Stone approved the Andrew Garfield package in The Amazing Spider-Man

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield made a perfect pair for The Amazing Spider-Man, which was released in 2014. But there had been a question that everyone wanted to know, but nobody asked until someone in Australia did.

In an interview with The Project, which was held in March 2014, the interviewer finally asked Garfield How does Spider-Man make sure his package looks good in his Spidey suit? To which the Spider-Man actor had the perfect reply, he said, "It takes careful consideration because you don't want it to be too overwhelming or too underwhelming. You don't want it to intimidate, and you don't want it to do the reverse. Yes, there is consideration, but eventually you must trust that what you have is sufficient."

After Andrew Garfield’s reply, Stone further added, "Because with great power comes great responsibility." But it doesn’t end here. Garfield further revealed he asked Stone for approval. The Spider-Man actor said:

The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro was released on May 2, 2014.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man 2 was a massive success

While it is unknown when Stone and Garfield transitioned from on-screen to real-life romance in The Amazing Spider-Man, one thing is certain: flames flared during the production of their first picture together, which took place from December 2010 to March 2011.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was a 2014 American superhero film inspired by the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man and based on a plot written by the three and James Vanderbilt. It is the fifth and last theatrical Spider-Man film, the sequel to The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), and the fifth and final film in the Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

Andrew Garfield plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the film, which also stars Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Campbell Scott, Embeth Davidtz, Colm Feore, Paul Giamatti, and Sally Field. In the film, Peter Parker strives to safeguard his love, Gwen Stacy, while investigating his parents' deaths, dealing with the supervillain Electro, and dealing with the return of his best friend, Harry Osborn, who is dying from a horrible genetic sickness.

The film premiered on May 2, 2014. Critics liked the chemistry between Stone and Garfield, the action sequences, the visual effects, and Hans Zimmer's orchestral score, but faulted the writing and the plethora of plotlines. However, It grossed $709 million worldwide, ranking it ninth among 2014 films.

Meanwhile since then Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone have done multiple projects. Andrew Garfield was last seen in crime drama series Under the Banner of Heaven in 2022 whereas Emma Stone was last seen in crime comedy Cruella in 2021.

