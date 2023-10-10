'She can be unapologetically out of touch': Gwyneth Paltrow flaunts using Oscar trophy as doorstop, fans call her 'undeniable icon'

Every individual has their own type of humor and Gwyneth Paltrow surely has her own. The actress surprised fans during a recent interview when she nonchalantly talked about how her Oscar award is used as a doorstop by her. The 51-year-old has been a leading lady and star in her prime with several iconic roles in her filmography but she has been open about how she went through an identity crisis phase. Here's a look into the viral moment.

Gwyneth Paltrow flaunts using Oscar trophy as doorstop

During an interview with Vogue for the popular 73 Questions segment, the founder of Goop invited the camera into her house in the Hamptons. It was then that the coveted Oscar trophy was spotted near the door. In the video, the actress passed by her garden and through her doorway when the camera panned toward the trophy on the ground, next to the door. "What a beautiful Academy Award," the interviewer joked but Paltrow was all smiles.

"My doorstop. It works perfectly," she responded, nonchalantly. For the unversed, she won the 1998 Oscars Award for Best Actress for her role in Shakespeare in Love. Paltrow has previously talked about how hard things became for her after winning the coveted trophy. In May this year, she spoke about it on a podcast and detailed her experience, talking about how things were on a fast track and it became difficult for her to navigate her booming career.

Gwyneth Paltrow on identity crisis after Oscars win

"Once I won the Oscar, it put me into a little bit of an identity crisis, because if you win the biggest prize, like what are you supposed to do?" she asked. "And where are you supposed to go? It was hard, like, the amount of attention that you receive on a night like that and the weeks following is so disorienting and, frankly, really unhealthy," Paltrow explained. Even though she was grateful for it, she was quite overwhelmed by the aftermath of it all.

"Not that I would give it back or anything, it was an amazing experience, but it kind of called a lot of things into question for me," she added. Meanwhile, fans loved the interview and praised the award-winning artist. One user wrote, "I love how Gwyneth has finally gotten to an age where she can be unapologetically out of touch but in a funny way. (Oscar as a doorstop) [laughing face emojis]." Another said, "She is an undeniable icon."

Fans praise Gwyneth Paltrow, call her a 'real legend'

A third felt, "This dropped just when we needed it the most. Gwyneth always arrives in your life at the perfect time." A fourth replied, "The propping up of the door with her Oscar. Yes! I love when she gets the joke and leans in to her Gwynethness." A fifth chimed in, "Love love love her. She's so naturally funny and charming." A sixth mused, "An icon, a real legend that won't be fully embraced till years later. Love her!" The video has 115k views in 13 hours.

