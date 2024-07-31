'She Can’t Even Compare': Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Barker Flaunts New Look After Admitting To Weight-Loss Medication Use

Alabama Barker is flaunting her updated appearance after expressing frustration over her looks earlier this month and admitting to taking weight-loss medication.

The 18-year-old aspiring rapper looked confident in an elegant black dress with bold cutouts and a plunging neckline in new snaps she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, July 30. The teen elevated her outfit by pairing it with matching heels and diamond accessories as she enjoyed a pool party with friends on Monday.

“She can't even compare to me, she ain't even stuntin me,” Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s daughter captioned her upload.

Alabama Barker’s distressing weight-loss drug confession

“I’m on weight-loss medication because I’m tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre,” Alabama said in a selfie-style video reposted by a fan on TikTok on Tuesday, July 16, per several media reports. The teenager, at the time, shared she feels insecure with the way her pictures turn out while noting in the same breath she doesn’t look like that in person.

Although Alabama did not name the drug she was on, it's known that medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro have become significantly popular weight-loss meds over the last few years. There is also the FDA-approved Wegovy that helps a person shed a few undesired pounds.

Like Alabama, her mother, Shanna Moakler, too, shared her weight-loss journey recently. The beauty pageant titleholder, while speaking to People in June, recalled gaining weight after eating away her emotions following both her parents’ demise in 2023. She also told the publication that her eating habits became worse when paparazzi began questioning her about Barker’s current wife Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy complications while she was carrying their son, Rocky.

Alabama Barker also defended allegations of plastic surgery recently

This April, Alabama asked an Instagram user to stop being delusional when they claimed she had gone under the knife. She disputed similar claims in February, saying, “I’m naturally beautiful besides my lips; accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful.”

Alabama reportedly suffers from a thyroid condition, which actively contributes to her weight gain.

