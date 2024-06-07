'She can't wait': Hilaria Baldwin Is Ecstatic For Her New Reality Show With Husband Alec Baldwin; Here's What Sources Say

Both the individuals, Alec and Hilaria are commonly known to hit the headlines in media. The pair tied the knot in 2012, and their relationship has seemingly flourished over the years.

The pair has taken a decision to be blunt with their personal lives via appearing in a reality show. The news was announced by the pair on June 4 through Instagram. Their TLC show will air in the year 2025. Read ahead to knwo what the source shared about Hialria’s excitement.

The source on Hilaria Baldwin’s excitement

According to People, a source opened up about how excited Hilaria is about the soon-to-be-aired reality show. The source said, “She can't wait to share more about her family life.”

The insider added that the mother of seven children is aware of having a priviledge life but still, she has to “juggle and prioritize like many moms.”

Hilaria is good at handling everything, as their family life with seven children is chaotic, per the source. According to the publication’s article, the insider claimed Hilaria has worked at advocating for mothers to get “me time” and to “prioritize” her solo time with her husband and “health and wellness.”

The source revealed that the mother of seven will give tips to balance life and she deeply believes that, “a strong marriage makes everyone happier.”

As per the outlet, the source expressed that witnessing the couple together onscreen will be a “treat”. The source also said that the pair is honest about their “messy” life.

Hilaria Baldwin thought about joining The Real Housewives squad

During Andy Cohen’s appearance on SirisusXM’s Let Talk Off Camera, The host of Watch What Happens Live, revealed that they had a discussion with the mother of seven some time ago about joining the Real Housewives, per Entertainment Tonight.

He said that the discussion between them was more “exploratory” and did not go much ahead, where Hilaria ultimately did not join the squad of the hit reality show.

The insider revealed to People, that the 30 Rock actor needed to be convinced for their family’s upcoming show. The source said he was, “not as comfortable in the spotlight and needed a bit of convincing to do the show.”

The anticipation among Baldwin fans arises to get an insight into the duo’s family life with seven kids. The pair's seven kids are Carmen Gabriela, 10, Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Angel Charles, 7, Romeo Alejandro David,5, Eduardo ‘Edu’ Pao Lucas, 3, Maria Lucia Victoria, 3, and Ilaria Catalina Irena who is 19 months old. Additionally, the actor has a daughter, Ireland, 28, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

