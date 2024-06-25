‘She Chickened Out’: Sienna Miller Talks About Her Daughter Almost Being Cast In The Horizon: An American Saga Film

Sienna Miller, 42, is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. The star will appear in Kevin Costner’s highly anticipated western epic, Horizon: An American Saga. This is a special one as it is directed, produced, and co-written by Costner himself.

The actress recently spilled details about the film about how her daughter Marlowe was almost set to feature in the movie but it did not happen as she backed out. Check out what the actress had to say.

Sienna Miller reveals that her daughter almost featured in Horizon

As per Entertainment Tonight’s article published on June 24, the actress revealed that her daughter, Marlowe, once visited and had a chance to feature in the venture.

Miller said, "She was gonna be an extra but she chickened out." The actress thought it would have been a great environment for children to work in. Miller said she doesn't exactly know why Marlowe backed out.

The 42-year-old film star said, “She just got shy but it was a perfect set for kids to be on because there were animals everywhere and people in incredible costumes, and he's (Costner) such a family guy.”

The actress added that she has a photo of her daughter and Costner where the actor has one headphone in his ear and he gave the other one to Marlowe. He has his arm around her. She continued, “I have a picture from the back and it was so special. He's such a family guy."

Miller expresses that her daughter is more likely to direct than be in front of the screen in the future. The Layer Cake star elaborated, “She makes films and they're kind of amazing."

Kevin Costner on casting his son Hayes in the film

During his appearance on the Today show on June 17, Costner opened up about casting his 15-year-old son Hayes in the Western epic.

Hayes plays a small role in the film whose name is Nathaniel Kittredge. The Academy Award-winning actor called him a “beautiful boy,” adding that he has not 'shoved' his children into the business.

He spoke about the realization that there are many young performers who would “kill” to be featured in such a huge film. Costner does not wish to take these roles away just because he can cast his kids in the movie.

Hayes's role needed two weeks of filming. The actor expressed that he “selfishly” wanted his son with him. The first part of the film will be released on June 28, 2024, and the second part is slated to hit theaters on August 16, 2024.

