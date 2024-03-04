'She Cooked Her Own Film': Internet In Splits Over Sydney Sweeney's Response To Madame Web Role After Poor Box Office Results

Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Isabela Merced, was released on February 14, 2024. The film's reviews have been overwhelmingly negative, earning a dismal 13 percent on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and only 57 percent from audiences. With poor word-of-mouth and a disappointing opening day performance of just $15 million, Madame Web appears to be another failure in a year filled with box office disappointments, leaving little hope for recovery.

Sydney Sweeney’s honest reaction to Madame Web's poor ratings

As Madame Web's dismal box office performance persists, Sydney Sweeney candidly addressed the film's failure. Portraying Julia Carpenter, one of the characters saved by Dakota Johnson's Madame Web, Sweeney reflected on its poor financial outcome. The movie, with a budget of just under $100 million, has grossed around $80 million, needing to more than double its earnings to break even.

Despite high expectations for Madame Web as Marvel's first film of 2024, Sweeney acknowledged its shortcomings. During a stint on Saturday Night Live, she humorously referenced her absence in the film, contrasting it with her notable roles in Anyone But You and Euphoria.

She emphasized, "You definitely did not see me in Madame Web," quipped Sweeney, alluding to the film's low viewership and disappointing box office results in a sharp jest.

After this, fans were also in splits over Sweeney's brutally honest reaction to Madame Web's disappointing performance, with some finding humor in her candidness while others expressed disappointment alongside her.

Fans in splits over Sydney Sweeney’s honest response

After Sydney Sweeney trolled Madame Web’s poor ratings during a stint on SNL, many internet users shared their hilarious response.

One X user wrote, “She took that check and never looked back,” and another said, “Sydney just cooked madame web right there.”

An X user simply said, “The whole cast literally just saw this film as another pay check. Never seen a cast roast the movie before and after release,” and another added, “damm she cooked her own film.”

One more fan said, “Oh my god! She is self-aware! 🤣,” and another expressed, “She ran and never looked back 💀.”

