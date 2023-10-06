'She could be a nightmare': Martin Short thought Selena Gomez would be a 'pop princess' before working with her on Only Murders in the Building

Hulu's award-winning series Only Murders in the Building has been a much-talked-about show during its three seasons. Fans were overjoyed to hear that the mystery comedy drama has been renewed for a season four which means Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin will be returning to reprise their roles. Fans can expect to see their favorite characters namely Mabel Mora, Oliver Putnam, and Charles-Haden Savage in another installment.

Meanwhile, Gomez recently hosted her first Rare Impact Fund Benefit, and her co-star Martin Short made an appearance at the gala that focused on collecting funds for mental health care. The 73-year-old opened up about what he thought the 31-year-old would be like and it was nowhere near how she turned out to be when they eventually met for the first time.

Only Murders in the Building: Martin Short thought Selena Gomez would be a 'pop princess'

Short spoke to People during the event at the Nya Studios in Hollywood and shared his experience working with the actress on the Emmy-nominated show. "The first day we shot, I had never met Selena. Because of COVID, we'd only Zoomed. And I was driving to work and I thought, I wonder what Selena's could be like? I mean, she could be a nightmare. She could be a pop princess nightmare." But soon after, he realized he was completely wrong.

"Right away — from the first second we started to the makeup room — it was, like, fabulous," he continued and added that the Fetish hitmaker was always on time and knew her lines. "So good, so talented, such a pro — it's fabulous," he said complimenting the 31-year-old. For the unversed, Gomez and Short co-star with Steve Martin on the show, and their chemistry as a trio has been appreciated by critics and fans alike during its three-season run.

Martin Short on mental health and Selena Gomez's initiative

Since the two are great friends and colleagues now, Short showed up to support Gomez on her benefit gala night and made his thoughts about mental health known. He divulged that it is something that touches every family member and praised Gomez for taking up the initiative. "Well, that's what everyone with that kind of clout should do," he says. "When you have 440 million Instagram followers, you don't want to just make it about your merch," he said.

