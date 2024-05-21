‘She Could Be Great': Chris Pratt Reveals He Asked Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger To Be His Costar In A Movie

Ahead of Chris Patt’s much-talked-about The Garfield Movie release, he appeared at the premiere with his wife author Katherine Schwarzenegger. Showering praises on her, the 44-year-old actor and filmmaker said, she is a “good actress.”

In the film, Pratt gives his voice to the titular character. The couple walked the red carpet at Sony's latest animated film’s Los Angeles premiere on May 19 at the TCL Chinese Theatre. At the event, Pratt spoke about his wish to act along with his wife on screen. Check out the details about the latest film and what Pratt has to say about his wife.

Chris Pratt thinks his wife ‘could be great’ in acting

In an exclusive to People, Pratt mentioned he has already asked Schwarzenegger to work with him on a project. “I think she could be great. Because she's actually a very good actress,” he said.

Speaking further on the same, Pratt claimed that she does as good impersonations as he can ever do. However, he mentioned, that Schwarzenegger thinks she can never do it because she herself laughs uncontrollably during it. "When she's doing impressions and I'm like, 'You're really good.' And she's like, 'No way. I could never do it. I would laugh too much,' So she'd probably laugh through the take and ruin it," he said.

Chris Pratt expressed excitement over his kids’ reaction to The Garfield Movie

The Guardian of the Galaxy star told People that he is glad the movie is “truly safe” for all ages and that his kids will enjoy the movie. He is also excited because this is the first movie they will be able to see that he has acted in “A movie like Garfield, it's truly safe for all ages, and my daughters are both very young. My son's 11, so he's seen a lot of the things that I'm in, but my girls have never seen anything I've been in, so this will probably be the first thing that they see,” he said.

Before his marriage to Schwarzenegger in 2019, Pratt was previously married to actor Anna Faris and their son, Jack, was born in 2012. Later, Pratt and Schwarzenegger gave birth to their first daughter, Lyla Maria, in 2020 and their second daughter, Eloise Christina, in 2022.

About The Garfield Movie

Based on Jim Davis’s famous comic strip of the orange fluffy lasagna-loving Monday-hater indoor cat Garfield, the latest animated adventure comedy film is directed by Mark Dindal. In the film, Garfield and his dog friend Odie are compelled to leave their “perfectly pampered” lives and join the scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) in a funny, high-stakes heist following an unexpected encounter with his long-lost father.

The film also features voices by Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, and Snoop Dogg. The Garfiled Movie is written by Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove, and David Reynolds. It was already released in India on May 17 and is set to release this week in the US on May 24.

