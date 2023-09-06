'She deals your pain': Emily Blunt and Chris Evans starrer Pain Hustlers releases FIRST LOOK of upcoming Netflix movie

This fall, Emily Blunt and Chris Evans are working together in a movie called Pain Hustlers. The idea for this movie started in August 2021 when Sony Pictures announced they were making a film based on a New York Times Magazine article by Evan Hughes called The Pain Hustlers. This article talked about how a healthcare company turned into a big fraud scheme. Here’s everything we know about this upcoming movie.

Pain Hustlers: About the new teaser

Later, Evan Hughes turned his article into a book called The Hard Sell, which came out in January 2022. Four months after the book was published, Emily Blunt joined the movie project, and Netflix bought the rights for about $50 million.

In the summer of the same year, Chris Evans joined the movie, along with other actors like Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian D'Arcy James, and Chloe Coleman. They started filming in August 2022, and the movie is expected to be released in the fall of 2023.

Netflix recently shared the first character posters for Pain Hustlers on social media. Chris Evans's poster shows his character, Pete Brenner, in a suit with a loose tie. The poster says, YOUR PAIN IS HIS PAY. Emily Blunt's poster shows her character, Liza Drake, looking glamorous with hoop earrings and a necklace that says Pain Hustlers in the middle. Her poster says, 'SHE DEALS YOUR PAIN'.

Emily Blunt shared thoughts about her character

Emily Blunt talked about her character, saying, "I feel strongly that most female characters in Hollywood are usually held up to some sort of feminine ideal," Blunt said of her Pain Hustlers character. "I'm always hearing this like, 'Is she likable?' I'm like, 'I don't give a f--k if she's likable,' you know? No man has ever asked that. Like those guys in The Big Short or Wolf of Wall Street, we were never concerned if they were likable and they were doing terrible, corrupt things."

Netflix has unveiled captivating stills from the movie, showcasing Catherine O'Hara, Andy Garcia, and Amit Shah in their roles. Pain Hustlers is set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, followed by a theatrical release on October 20th, before hitting Netflix on October 27th. This release strategy mirrors Netflix's approach last year with the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which enjoyed a brief theatrical run before becoming available on the streaming platform.

