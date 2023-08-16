'She did her job': Fans support Sandra Bullock after USD 309 million 'The Blind Side' controversy and online hate

The 2009 movie, The Blind Side was back in the limelight when the real-life protagonists of the movie came public about a custody issue. It turned out that Michael Oher (real-life protagonist) was then accused by the Tuohy family of lying about adopting him and exploiting him for money. A few days into this controversy and everything is boiling down to the actress Sandra Bullock who played the role of Leigh Anne Tuohy in the movie.

After getting to know the real story of the matter, fans believe that her Oscar-winning part was underserving. One week post the demise of her long-time partner, she continues to get endless online hate. Thankfully, there are some fans who have come to support her cause.



"She did her job," fans come in favor of Sandra Bullock

There are always two sides to any coin. Amid all the hate that the actress is receiving for bagging an 'undeserved' Oscar, there are fans of her work who believe that she has nothing to do with the real-life matter and that she was doing her job. “Sandra Bullock has proven time and again how good she is and she just lost her partner to ALS,” one fan made it clear on Twitter, now X. “She didn’t do anything other than play a role with information about the subjects that is now grossly different,” another one quoted on the matter.

Even as the story develops, there are a lot of people who continue to express their concerns about the matter getting out of hand. There seems to be a lot of latent anger about the real-life matter. And the misplaced anger is coming out on the actress, instead of the original matter. Another fan came in support of the actress, only to say that “Now what y’all NOT gon do is blame Sandra Bullock for that Blind Side mess. If that lady fooled everybody, even journalists and the “adoptee” how was Sandy supposed to know? Shut UP.”

The Blind Side controversy

The Blind Side is based on the story of Michael Oher, an African American teen who grows up in a troubled background. His journey to becoming an NFL player is the central theme of the movie. While the real-life controversy surrounds an extortion case against the Tuohy family, Sandra Bullock has been out of the matter since the start. Thus, it all seems unfair to make her the eye of all the hate amid such a difficult time.

